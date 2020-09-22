The New Normal: “Home away from Dome.”

How the fans are experiencing the games in 2020.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Home away from Dome is the new saying for the 2020-2021 season for Saints fans. Since fans are not yet allowed back in the stands, they are still able to cheer on their favorite team from the comforts of their own homes.

Some fans are hitting the bars, home are home alone and others are joining together in a small setting to still feel like it’s a game day atmosphere.

One fan says, it’s different it a lot of way but, he knows it’s safe.

“You miss the energy and not just from the stadium but, from the city as well. So, living downtown, there was always a lot of energy anytime it was a game day. That’s biggest thing we are kind of missing out on as fans,” said Truman VanVeckhoven.

No date is set for when fans can return to the stadium for games.