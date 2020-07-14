The Latest: SEC postpones start of three fall sports

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 12: A worker takes a cooler off of the court after the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Southeastern Conference is postponing the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least the end of August because of COVID-19.

The league says that provides more time to prepare for a safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline. The decision includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

Each school will be responsible for any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponement.

The league hasn’t made any announcement on the football season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have opted to only play conference games.

The SEC’s 14 athletic directors convened Monday at league headquarters in Alabama to discuss fall sports.