Tulane runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Let’s see. The Pac 12 is toast. A league that started in 1915 as the Pacific Coast Conference will, in all likelihood, cease to exist next July.

Oregon and Washington followed USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, and Stanford and Cal, both on the Pacific coast, may soon be part of the Atlantic Coast Conference. SMU could reportedly leave the American Athletic Conference and join the ACC.

Over the past few weeks, Tulane supporters have wondered what their football future looks like, and would there be any chance to get into a Power 5 league?

My answer. Keep winning.

This week head coach Willie Fritz again touched on Tulane’s mission in the 2023 season, and the #23 preseason ranking.

“It is good, but like hear every coach say, it is where you are at the end of the season,” said Fritz. “Real good seasons back to back, I talked about that several years ago. Be a habit, instead of a one time thing.”

Cincinnati, who this year is in the Big 12, is a prime example of what can happen, if you keep winning. In 1997, the school played in its first bowl game. Five years later, Cincinnati played in the New Orleans Bowl.

In 2005, the Bearcats joined the Big East and two years later, hired Brian Kelly as their football coach.

Since then, Cincinnati has had some lean years, but the Bearcats have won at least 10 games in eight different seasons.

So, when it comes to realignment, Tulane’s best path is to be the best school in the group of 5. And, keep winning.

In 2024, the highest ranked Group of 5 teams, gets an automatic bid to the 12 team College Football Playoff. So, for Tulane, the formula is simple. Keep winning, get in the playoffs. And then do it again.

And, then wait for the phone to ring. For others, including Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston, winning football was a path to the Power 5.

