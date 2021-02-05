What are the odds? Super Bowl bets plus Saints odds for next season

Jason Logan of Covers.com joins Hank Allen to look at the Super Bowl and break down the lines plus the Saints odds next year

Jason Logan of Covers.com joins Hank Allen to look at the Super Bowl and break down the lines.

This is an evenly matched game it would appear which is why the line has been hovering around 3. Jason has a look at the best way to bet that plus the point total on the game. He also has a couple of prop bets that you may have a good shot at scoring on. One of those involves a Tampa Bay tight end.

After that we talk about the Saints in the 2021 season. First off the situation at quarterback. Who do the odds makers have as the favorite to start the season under center?

Futures are also out for an early look at NFC and Super Bowl champion favorites. Are the Saints still one of the top teams in the league? And how will the retirement or return of Drew Brees impact that number?

Jason has all the details on these topics plus a ton more Super Bowl analysis and picks