INDIANAPOLIS – The playoff picture will become much clearer after the penultimate week of NFL games in Week 17.

In the remaining 32 games to be played this regular season, 23 will be divisional matchups. Even more dramatic, 14 teams will be required to play divisional rivals in their final two games to secure spots in the postseason.

Two teams already earning their place in the playoffs are the Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) in Big Game Bound’s Marquee Matchup. Jerod Smalley from WCHM joins host Chris Hagan to discuss the immense implications on Monday Night Football as both squads could potentially win the right to be the top seed in the AFC.

This week’s show includes reports from Pittsburgh, Nashville and Foxborough. The “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton will give his weekly picks.

Big Game Bound streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.