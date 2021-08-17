The 30th anniversary of Friday Night Football kicks off this Friday on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and midnight on WGNO

NEW ORLEANS — The 30th anniversary of WGNO’s Friday Night Football kicks off this Friday, August 20th with WGNO sports director Ed Daniels and coach J.T. Curtis.

The WGNO team will be out and about across south Louisiana covering high school football scrimmages as we approach week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

Below is a list of some scrimmages you will find us at this week.

Wednesday:

Ponchatoula and Rummel at 5 p.m. at Joe Yenni Stadium.

John Curtis at St. Paul’s at 5:30 p.m.

De la Salle and West Jeff at 5:30 p.m. at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.

Thursday:

Covington and Brother Martin at Lakeshore High School starting at 5 p.m.

Edna Karr will travel to East St John for a 6 p.m. scrimmage.

Newman will host Holy Cross for a 6 p.m. scrimmage.

Highlights of all scrimmages will be featured on the first Friday Night Football of 2021 starting this Friday at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.