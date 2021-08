NEW ORLEANS — The 30th anniversary of WGNO’s Friday Night Football continues this Friday, August 27th with WGNO sports director Ed Daniels and coach J.T. Curtis.

The WGNO team will be out and about across south Louisiana covering high school football jamboree action as we approach week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

Highlights of all jamborees will be featured on the first Friday Night Football of 2021 starting this Friday at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.