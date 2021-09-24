The 30th anniversary of Friday Night Football continues tonight on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and midnight on WGNO

NEW ORLEANS — The 30th anniversary of WGNO’s Friday Night Football continues tonight with WGNO sports director Ed Daniels and coach J.T. Curtis.

The WGNO team will be out and about across south Louisiana covering high school football teams opening and continuing their young seasons.

Some of this week’s games include:

Brother Martin vs. Jesuit

Scotlandville vs. Edna Karr

Newman vs. Country Day

Covington vs. Ponchatoula

Highlights of all games will be featured on Friday Night Football starting this Friday at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Fans have the opportunity to test their prep football knowledge in WGNO’s weekly Pick ‘Em contest sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Pick a winner in 10 games each week for a chance to win a $25 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card.

