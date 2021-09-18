That’s more like it: Tigers race to 42-7 lead, finish off Central Michigan

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 18: Deion Smith #6 of the LSU Tigers catches a touchdown pass over Dishon McNary #25 of the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LSU quarterback Max Johnson threw for a career high 5 touchdowns, and 372 yards, as the Tigers moved to 2-1 on the season with a 49-21 win over Central Michigan Saturday night at TIger Stadium.

Johnson threw TD passes of 28 and 40 yards to Deoin Smith, 2 yards to Kayshon Boutte, 20 yards to Jack Bech, and 21 yards to Devonta Lee.

Johnson completed 26 of 35 passes. His final throw of the night was a third quarter interception that resulted in a 20 yard return for a touchdown by CMU’s Devonni Reed.

Smith had 5 catches for 135 yards. Bech had 5 catches for 81 yards. Both are true freshman.

In the first quarter, Andre Anthony returned a CMU fumble 33 yards for a touchdown. The fumble was forced by cornerback Derek Stingley. However, with 2:09 to play in the second quarter, Anthony limped to the dressing room after suffering an apparent left leg injury.

LSU had 5 quarterback sacks, including 2.5 from defensive end BJ Ojulari.

LSU running back Corey Kiner ran 5 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kiner made a 360 spin move on the play, faking out a Central Michigan defender.

LSU will need more of those plays when the Tigers open SEC play next Saturday at 11 am against Mississippi State in Starkville.