“That’s cold”: Will Wade rants on LSU travel during SEC play

LSU basketball coach Will Wade is upset with what he calls something unique to his basketball team in the SEC this season.

That is, quick turnarounds, necessitated by network TV scheduling.

LSU plays at Florida at 8 pm central time Wednesday night. The Tigers then face Texas A&M in Baton Rouge at 11 am Saturday.

Wade said earlier this season, LSU faced much the same dilemma. The Tigers played at Vandebilt Wednesday night, then at Auburn in an 11 game the following Saturday.

The Tigers won at South Carolina Saturday night. LSU, 10-4 in the SEC, snapped a two game losing streak.

The Tigers are 19 wins, 8 losses overall.