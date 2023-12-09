NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LSU’s Jayden Daniels has won the Heisman Trophy. He was announced as the winner in New York City Saturday night.

Daniels joins Joe Burrow (2019) and Billy Cannon (1958) as LSU Heisman Trophy winners.

Daniels won the award resoundingly, with 503 first place votes. Washington’s Michael Penix was second with 292 first place votes. Oregon’s Bo Nix had 51 first place votes, and Marvin Harrison, Jr. of Ohio State received 20 first place votes.

Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU, accounted for 50 touchdowns (40 passing, and 10 rushing). He also accounted for 4,946 yards of offense.

