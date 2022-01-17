That’s a winner: Stockton, Wave pick up first conference win, at Houston

HOUSTON – Redshirt senior Arsula Clark provided crucial buckets down the stretch to deliver Tulane women’s basketball (9-6, 1-3) its first American Athletic Conference victory of the season as the Green Wave defeated Houston 64-59 on the road Monday. The Green Wave scored the final seven points of the contest after facing a two-point deficit with 1:46 left to play.



Moon Ursin posted her seventh double-double of the season to lead the Tulane attack with 21 points and 13 rebounds. The Destrehan, Louisiana, native shot an impressive 66.7 percent from the field (8-of-12) and knocked down 3-of-4 from downtown. Dynah Jones followed with 13 points including a 9-of-11 performance from the free throw line. Clark rounded out the top scorers for the Green Wave as she finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.



As a team, Tulane dominated the glass outrebounding the Cougars 46-26 including 16 offensive that turned into 15 second chance points. The Green Wave controlled the majority of the contest despite coming from behind to win in the closing minutes as it held the lead for 34:40.



After falling behind to open the contest the Green Wave responded with five unanswered to take its first lead just over three minutes into the first quarter. The two squads traded buckets over the next two minutes to land tied at nine until Tulane went on a 9-2 run to take control of the lead. Houston got the final basket of the frame with 10 second remaining as Tulane would head to the bench with an 18-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter.



The Cougars applied the pressure to begin the second quarter cutting the Green Wave lead down to one on multiple occasions, but Tulane would not allow Houston to go in front. Five-straight points from Ursin with just under three minutes on the clock helped the Wave extend its lead back to eight with 2:11 left until halftime. After Houston scored to make it a six point contest, Clark responded with a spinning bucket in the lane to help Tulane hold the 33-25 lead heading into the locker room.



Tulane had its best 10 minutes of the day in the third quarter shooting 46.2 percent from the field while putting up 22 points in the frame. Houston climbed within four points with 5:19 on the clock, but a three-pointer from Kaila Anderson followed by seven-consecutive points by Ursin pushed the Green Wave lead out to 52-38 with just under two minutes left in the quarter. Tulane reached its largest lead of the day at 54-39 before heading into the final quarter with a 55-43 lead.



It was a slow start for the Green Wave in the fourth quarter as it went scoreless over the first six minutes of the frame. During that stretch Tulane still managed to keep the Cougars at bay clinging to a three-point lead until Jones knocked in a pair of free throws to get the Wave on the board. Houston mounted a 7-0 run to take the lead with 1:46 to play, but Clark came up big in the clutch for Tulane as she tied the game at 59 before putting the Green Wave back in front for good with a driving layup with 21 seconds left. Tulane put the game on ice from the charity stripe to close out its first conference win of the season by beating Houston 64-59.



Up next, the Green Wave return home to face Memphis on Wednesday, January 19. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be aired live on ESPN+.



