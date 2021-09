PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) – LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is “very questionable” to play against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said Stingley “re-injured the same injury that he had in camp” at practice on Wednesday.

It would be the second straight year Stingley missed the Mississippi State game.

Last year without him, the Bulldogs threw for an SEC-Record 623 passing yards.

LSU opens SEC play Saturday, September 25th in Starkville, at 11 a.m.