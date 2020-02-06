Thanks Mrs Benson: $1 million gift to Delgado Athletics for Athletic Center

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson continues giving back.

Thursday, Mrs Benson and the Gayle and Tom Benson Foundation announced a $1 million gift to Delgado Community College. The money will pay for construction of the Benson Athletic Center at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Delgado head baseball coach and director of athletics Joe Scheuermann has amassed 1,007 win in 30 seasons at Delgado. He has taken the Dolphins four times to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.