Thanks, Mike: Thomas helps erase more than 2 million in medical debt in Louisiana

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with a medical debt relief non-profit.

According to a news release by Athletes First, Thomas donated $20,000 to target relief in the Greater New Orleans area.

RIP Medical Debt said because of Thomas’ donation, 2.3 million dollars of medical debt will be erased.

“I am honored to support my community in this way and make an impact in the city that has been so welcoming to me,” said Thomas, in a news release.

The news release says that 1,025 individuals in the New Orleans area will benefit from Thomas’ donation.