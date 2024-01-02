NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl brought in 74,000 fans, selling out the Superdome entirely. The semi-final game is expected to break records in terms of economic impact and attendance.

Fans were seen lining up the street, bringing both the Husky and Longhorn pride from Bourbon Street to Downtown New Orleans.

“Last time we were here, we won,” said a Texas Longhorn fan. “We’re hoping to do that again and make it to the Natty.”

“We’re expecting a win,” one Washington fan exclaimed. “We want a national championship. We flew in from D.C., Salt Lake City, and Houston. We’re excited.”

For two longtime friends, the rivalry runs deep.

“We’ve known each other since 1981.”

“Yeah, 1980s.”

“There’s no way we’re passing this up. You know, we’re definitely making it here. Whatever it took.”

Fans said this game is one for the books.

“We’re here to watch a great game and you know, watch the Longhorns play in the Sugar Bowl. We are real proud of what they’ve done, especially representing the state of Texas, and all we can say is, ‘Hook Em’!’,” said Texas Representative Armando Martinez.

The Washington Huskies took home the win with a score of 37-31.

