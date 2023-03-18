AUSTIN, Texas – Brandon Mitchell struck out seven batters and kept the Texas Longhorns in check early, but Texas pulled away in the back half of the game to a 15-1 decision on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

DECISIONS

Travis Sthele picked up the win after allowing one unearned run and striking out nine batters over six innings. Brandon Mitchell took the loss and his record is now 3-2 on the season.

Texas got on the board early. Peyton Powell doubled with one out in the first and that was followed by Dylan Campbell’s two-run homer that was hooked down the left field line to put the Longhorns ahead 2-0.

New Orleans (11-8) formed a response in the second. Miguel Useche doubled into the gap in right-center and was brought in after Mitchell Sanford put down a bunt. The throw was toward third but sailed over the head of Powell which allowed Useche to score.

Sanford later stole second but Sthele recovered to retire the next three batters. That started a run of 14 straight batters retired.

Mitchell kept matching Sthele’s innings up until the sixth. Eric Kennedy singled on a bunt and Powell hit a two-run homer. That sparked an eight-run inning which was capped off with a grand slam by Kennedy to move the Longhorns lead to 10-1.

Texas (13-7) scored five more runs in the seventh and went on cruise control for the remainder of the contest.

INSIDE THE BOX

Useche and Tyler Bischke each had a double on the contest. Dylan Mach, Anthony Herron Jr. and Collin Loupe also collected hits. Andrew Duran threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The pitching staff for Texas combined for 14 strikeouts and just one walk. Kennedy, Powell and Campbell combined to go 6-for-12 with eight RBI.

NEXT UP

The series finishes with a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}