Texans QB Watson facing 13 lawsuits alleging sex assault

FILE – In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassments. The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, March 18, 2021, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Six more women have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, bringing the total number of such lawsuits against the NFL player to 13.

The claims in Monday’s six new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, are similar those in the earlier cases.

One of the latest lawsuits was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her on March 5 in Atlanta and that his behavior “is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.”

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, declined to comment Monday on the latest lawsuits filed against his client. Hardin has called the allegations “meritless.”