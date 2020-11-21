Terrebonne’s Maason Smith reflects on senior season

HOUMA, La. – Maason Smith’s time on the defensive line started at the age of 7.

While he is 6’5 300 pounds now, growing up, his size and strength weren’t the only features that stood out on the football field, his speed did as well.

“I got to 7th-grade tryouts at Houma Jr. High, we did 40 times and I ran I think a 5 flat, 5.1 and at that time that was faster than a lot of the dudes my size and once I got to the eighth grade I started getting better and I just saw progression when I got into the ninth grade going into the tenth grade I got my first offers,” says Terrebonne Defensive Lineman Maason Smith.

Two years later, Maason Smith is ranked as the top recruit in Louisiana’s 2021 class.

What’s catapulted Maason to the top of the recruiting ranks is the physicality he plays with on the defensive line.

“I like being mean, gritty and I’d rather attack somebody that let somebody attack me, and that’s just me. I like how I can work in different areas and small spaces and I like hitting. I like attacking the quarterback. That’s where you make your money at and that’s something I enjoy doing,” says Smith.

Maason has had limited opportunity to do a lot of that his senior season because of the pandemic.

Covid-19 has not only restructured his final year at Terrebonne High School but the bridge into his collegiate career.

“It’s taken away some of the things recruits would normally get, like official visits and bowl games and just the rolling of the red carpet at those official visits. That’s something that I’ve always looked forward to since the ninth grade,” says Smith.

While that might not be in the cards for Maason right now, Terrebonne Head Football Coach Gary Hill knows that Maason is built to handle the circumstances surrounding his senior season.

With a lot of unknowns in the future, his focus remains on the Terrebonne Tigers 2020 football season and setting a great example for his younger teammates.

“Maason is one of those kids that has got all five gifts that I consider needed to be able to go out and be successful in life. He’s got the common sense, he’s got the good brain, and he’s got character. So, to have somebody come in, stay humble, and do those things and work hard, and be a role model for your program is a blessing for us,” says Terrebonne Head Football Coach Gary Hill.