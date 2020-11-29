Terrace Marshall Jr. reportedly opting out of the remainder of LSU’s season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Just one day after catching LSU Football’s lone touchdown in a 20-7 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, there are reports surfacing that LSU Wide Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is opting out of the remainder of the season.
The news was first reported on Twitter by Jordy Culotta from 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge:
Marshall finished last night’s game with 10 receptions for 134 yards and 1 touchdown.
So far his junior season, he had 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In the last 2 seasons, Marshall has totaled 23 touchdown receptions.
He is expected to enter his name into the 2021 NFL Draft field as the 4th best wide receiver according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.