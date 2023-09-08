NEW ORLEANS — Covers.com Senior Betting Analyst, Jas on Logan, breaks down the New Orleans Saints regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee features one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL with running backs Derek Henry and the addition of former Ponchatoula and Tulane star, Tyjae Spears.

In 2022, the Saints’ defense finished top-five overall but had one of the worst run defenses in the league. The unit surrendered 4.5 yards per carry with 130.5 rushing yards per game.

The Titans had the top run defense in the NFL a year ago (76.9) but featured the worst pass defense of all 32 teams (274.8 yards allowed per game).

Sunday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will play his first full game with the black & gold.

Carr threw for 303 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in a 24-22 loss to Tennessee last year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kickoff is set for noon Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

As of Friday morning, the Saints are 3-point favorites over the Titans. The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Friday, the New Orleans Saints ruled wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin) and safety J.T. Gray (shoulder) out for Sunday’s opener. Rookie running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) is listed as “questionable.”