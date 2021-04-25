TEN STRAIGHT: Tulane Baseball Blasts Memphis in Game Four to Complete Sweep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tulane University baseball team (21-13; 10-1 AAC) left no doubt on Sunday, as it posted a convincing 12-3 win over the University of Memphis (12-26; 2-14) to complete the series sweep and pick up its 10th straight win Sunday afternoon at FedEx Park.

Tulane’s 10-game winning streak is its longest since 2006 when the Green Wave won 10 in-a-row. The Green Wave’s winning streak marks just the 20th time in the 114-year history of the program that Tulane has won 10-or-more games.

The Green Wave’s 10-game winning streak also marks the longest in the Travis Jewett era.

With the series sweep, Tulane has won seven straight games over Memphis and now sits in first place in the American Athletic Conference. In addition, the win moved Tulane to 9-1 in league play for the first time in program history.

Tulane closed the game with 16 hits and limited the Tigers to just three. The Green Wave have now collected 10-or-more hits in 14 games this season.

Redshirt freshman Simon Baumgardt led the way offensively for the Green Wave, as he collected a career-high four hits and tied a career high with two runs scored.

Teammates Collin Burns, Bennett Lee, Chase Engelhard, Luis Aviles and Ethan Groff all turned in two-hit performances.

Burns and Lee also extended their respective hitting streaks to 17 and 16 games, respectively. Burns, Engelhard and Groff, who was a late addition to the lineup, all drove in three runs.

The Green Wave scored early and often to open the game, as they plated six runs on six hits in the first inning. The Green Wave’s offensive explosion in the opening frame was more than enough cushion for Tulane right-handed starter Tyler Hoffman to pick up his third win on the year.

Hoffman struggled in the first inning, as he loaded the bases with nobody out, but the Mobile, Alabama native got out of the jam and allowed just one earned run.

He then settled down to retire eight of the next nine batters. Hoffman finished the afternoon by going 5.0 innings, allowed just one earned run and struck out 10 batters.

Following its six-run first inning, Tulane went on to score runs in four of the next six innings to remain comfortably in control and never looked back.

UP NEXT

Tulane returns home on Friday (April 30) to open up a four-game series with the University of Houston. The first pitch on Friday is set for 2 p.m. The game will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can also listen live on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.

