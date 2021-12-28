Temple, Jones rally Pelicans past Cavaliers after Rubio hurt

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Remarkable Women

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Garrett Temple nailed four 3-pointers in a 3:50 span of the fourth quarter and rookie Herb Jones scored a career-high 26 points to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 108-104 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 23 points in the first quarter but could not ward off a strong three quarters by the Pelicans.

Ricky Rubio had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland before injuring his left knee on a non-contact stop in the lane with 2:20 left.

Rubio had to be carried off the court by teammates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News