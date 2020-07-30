Temeka Johnson looks to continue winning tradition for John Curtis Girls Basketball

Barbara Farris led the John Curtis girls basketball program to five state titles in the last decade. The fourth coming in March.

Two months later, Farris announced she was taking her talents to the collegiate level as an assistant coach at Stetson University.

Enter Temeka Johnson and her impressive basketball resume.

A 4-time All-State point guard at Bonnabel high school, two Final Four appearances with the LSU Tigers, and 11-year career in the WNBA, which included a WNBA title with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009.

Fast forward to 2020, Johnson is ecstatic to see her career come full circle.

“Its an honor to be back and for my family to see me up close and personal,” said Johnson. “Not just on TV and from afar. Those that couldn’t travel to see me when I was playing now get to be a part of a new journey in my life.”

A journey that makes her the perfect fit for John Curtis basketball. Johnson hopes to use the knowledge shes gained throughout her career to inspire her players.

