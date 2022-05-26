RIVER RIDGE, La. — 3 months after leading the John Curtis Lady Patriots to their sixth consecutive Division I state title, the school confirms that head coach Temeka Johnson is leaving for a college coaching opportunity.

Johnson’s two years at Curtis ended with Division I state titles.

The news was confirmed in a release from John Curtis Thursday afternoon stating:

“Our head girl’s basketball coach, Temeka Johnson, has resigned her position to pursue an opportunity to coach collegiately. We want to thank Coach Johnson for guiding our program these last two seasons. Coach Johnson helped the program continue to move forward by winning the last two Division I state titles. Johnson took after after Coach Barbara Farris, who guided her Patriot teams to four straight state titles before becoming an assistant coach at Stetson University.”

The search for Johnson’s replacement is currently underway.

WGNO has confirmed that Johnson will become an assistant girl’s basketball coach at Western Kentucky.