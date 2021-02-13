Tech beats UAB – again; plus other statewide collegiate hoops scores

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams posted 16 points with five assists as Louisiana Tech narrowly defeated UAB 69-64, its sixth win in seven games.
Louisiana Tech swept the weekend series with UAB, knocking the Blazers out of first place in the Conference USA West Division.
UAB and Louisiana Tech are now 2-3 in the standings behind North Texas.
Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 13 points for Louisiana Tech. Tavin Lovan had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Blazers, Quan Jackson added 12 points.
