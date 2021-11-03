Teammates or brothers? LSU’s Deculus & Ingram share a special bond

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: A general view of action between the LSU Tigers defensive line and the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line during the first half in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — What happens off the field with teammates can often affect what happens on the field. Offensive lineman Austin Deculus and Ed Ingram have a special bond.



The Tigers have known each other since high school. They roomed together at the All-American Bowl before coming to LSU.

“Being able to like come to college and just grow and have that relationship that we’ve had has been just a blessing,” said Deculus.



“I call him a brother for sure. The closest thing to being a brother that isn’t physically or DNA tested. For sure my brother for life. Constant check your battles. He’ll say 50-50. Some days you lose. Some days you win. I’ll fess up I came off of an L,” laughed Deculus.



“We’ve been rooming together since 2019. We always requested a room with each other and stuff like that, so I mean it’s fun with us rooming together,” said Ingram.



“He had it at like 55 degrees one time. I think it was the Vanderbilt game last year I’m like ‘Jesus Christ’ the cover was even cold. That was crazy,” joked Ingram.

The two talented seniors were both a part of the Joe Moore Award in 2019.