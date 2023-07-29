CHENGDU, China – Team USA took advantage of a strong shooting performance from beyond the arc to build a 59-39 lead after the first half before holding off a fourth-quarter push by Poland to win its opening game in the World University Games 96-82 in Qingbaijiang Sports Center Gymnasium.

USA knocked down 13 three-pointers in the contest on 43 percent shooting from downtown.



With the victory, Team USA moves to 1-0 in pool play joining Czech Republic, which defeated Japan 76-56, at 1-0 in Pool C.

Five players finished in double figures for the United States led by Kolby King and Jaylen Forbes with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Gregg Glenn III followed with 15 points and Tre’ Williams posted 13 in the scoring column. Rounding out the top performers for the USA was Collin Holloway with 12 points and 11 rebounds.



Forbes and King got the offense flowing early for Team USA combining for 18 points in the first quarter. The hot shooting first frame was capped by an Asher Woods three that helped USA hold a 33-15 advantage after the opening 10 minutes.



In the second quarter, Team USA extended its lead to as many as 24 points behind four more triples, including two by Williams. The final four points of the half went to Poland giving USA a 59-39 advantage at the break.



Team USA maintained its distance in the third quarter outscoring Poland 18-16 in the frame and heading into the fourth leading 77-55.



Poland made a surge in the final quarter cutting the USA lead to 11 with 5:57 to play, but Team USA answered with a 6-0 to stem the tide. USA sustained its double-digit advantage the remainder of the game to close out the victory 96-82.



Tulane, which is representing Team USA at the World University Games, will face Japan on Sunday, July 30, at 11 a.m. local time, 10 p.m. CT Saturday, July 29. There will be no stream, but live stats will be available.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}