Team effort: Saints whacked by Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Running back Jalen Richard #30 of the Las Vegas Raiders jumps into the end zone to score a touchdown ahead of free safety Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It was a Monday night to forget.

The Saints, leading 17-7, were totally outplayed the last three quarters and fell to the Raiders in Las Vegas, 34-24. The Raiders opened their new stadium with the biggest win for head coach Jon Gruden since he signed a 10 year, $100 million contract to return to the team.

The Raiders scored 17 second quarter points to erase a pair of ten point leads by the Saints.

Defensive Cam Jordan said everyone had a hand in the Saints loss.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 28 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. The Raiders were 10 of 17 on third down conversions, and two for two on fourth down conversions.

Las Vegas held the ball for 36:18. The Saints had the football for 23:42.

The Saints, 1-1, host the Packers Sunday night.