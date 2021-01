NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Six players were listed on the Saints Wednesday injury report of their NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taysom Hill (knee), Latavius Murray (quadricep) and Patrick Robinson (hamstring) did not practice.

Trey Hendrickson, Jared Cook and Terron Armstead were limited.

The Saints host Tampa Bay Sunday, January 17th at 5:40 p.m.