Taysom Hill exclusive: Talking life on and off the field with Meghan Payton

NEW ORLEANS — WGNO reporter, Meghan Payton, sat down with New Orleans Saints Quarterback, Taysom Hill, to discuss his routine on and off the field.

Hill explains that the two years he spent in Australia, serving on a mission, were some of the most structured and difficult times in his life.

He now enters a new trial, with a different routine, to set him in a position to compete for the starting quarterback position.

“My workout routine was tailored towards playing quarterback but also having the ability to block linebackers and safeties and sometimes some defensive ends. I tried to find that balance to where I could do all of that, and this year has been solely focused on just playing quarterback.”

Hill noticed that the night before each game Drew Brees would stay out after practice to prepare and play through the entire game in his head. He said that he followed the Brees method when he was playing full-time last season.