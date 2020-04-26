Taysom Hill discusses two-year deal with the Saints, playing behind Drew Brees

Taysom Hill’s contract is a two year deal, with a reported 16 million dollars guaranteed. On a zoom call with local reporters Sunday afternoon, Hill call the deal, fair.

Taysom Hill said, “Both sides agreed early on that a two year deal made a lot of sense, for everybody. And, we kind of mapped out what that would look like. It was starting to get into the nuts and bolts of the contract. I am very happy, grateful. It is a fair deal, it has been great.”

Hill said in his new role he will likely be a bigger part of the Saints offense. And, that might curtail his role as a special teams player.

Last season, Taysom Hill had six TD receptions. He had 50 yards passing, 50 yards rushing, and 25 yards receiving in the playoff loss to the Vikings. Hill said he spoke with Drew Brees at season’s end, urging him to return.

Taysom Hill said, “I told him this at the end of the season. Man, I hope you come back. It is better for the NFL if you are playing and starting for the New Orleans Saints, and I have always felt that way. So if he wants to come back in 2021 and play, I am for it. I am his biggest fan.”

To hear more from Hill, click on the video above.