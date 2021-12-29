Taysom Hill, Demario Davis headline 11 Saints coming of COVID list

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 06: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field following a 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints listed four players on the team’s injury report for Week 17’s home game against the Carolina Panthers (5-10) on Sunday.

The Saints did not practice on Wednesday, so the following is an estimation of player participation:

Terron Armstead, T, Arkansas-Pince Bluff – DNP (knee)

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, Central Florida – DNP (chest)

Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio – LP (shoulder)

Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State – LP (ankle)

New Orleans (7-8) had 22 players, and several assistant coaches, on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list for Monday night’s loss against the Miami Dolphins (8-7). On Wednesday, the team announced 11 players have been cleared to return for this week’s regular-season home finale against the Panthers.

The biggest names returning are quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, along with linebacker Demario Davis.

The players cleared from the COVID list include:

Kwon Alxander, LB, LSU

James Carpenter, G, Alabama

Demario Davis, LB, Arkansas State

Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho

J.T. Gray, DB, Mississippi State

Jeff Heath, DB, Saginaw Valley State

Taysom Hill, QB, Brigham Young

Jordan Mills, T, Louisiana Tech

Christian Ringo, DT, Louisiana-Lafayette

Trevor Siemian, QB, Northwestern

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton