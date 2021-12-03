Taysom Hill and Saints play through injuries, but fall short to Dallas

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 02: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball as Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys defends in the first quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Quarterback Taysom Hill allowed a spark for the Saints in the beginning of the game against the Cowboys. He had a total of 365 yards of offense while playing on a partially torn plantar fasciitis.

If that wasn’t already painful enough, Hill banged up his finger on his throwing hand. Which is obviously going to affect his game, resulting in four interceptions.

“I feel like we did some things really well tonight, and then we did some things really poorly. Obviously, it’s tough to win a game when you turn the ball over four times, and as soon as you look at the stats and you look at what we did, that’s obviously the thing that jumps out to you that’s disappointing,” said Hill.

“When the offense is going so well, then we have to step up and do what we have to do. We can’t hang our heads,” said cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

“We knew that we were good enough. We had a bad week last week and we knew that we were going to come back strong. We just needed to keep them out of the endzone. We’re a winning program we don’t expect to lose,” said safety PJ Williams.

The Saints get a nine day break before facing the Jets in New York in week 14, which should be enough to get some players healthy.