Taylor Russolino keeping busy while waiting for NFL opportunity

Former XFL kicker, Taylor Russolino, is back working out in Metairie, hoping to get a call from an NFL team in need of a kicker.

The latest videos of his workout were posted to social media, showing Russolino kicking 60-plus yard field goals.

Russolino went from the XFL’s mid-season all-league selection, to unemployed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The XFL suspended operations and announced it would not return, even for the 2021 season.

Russolino booted a 59-yard field goal for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

He appeared on the WGNO Sportszone back in April to talk about the XFL and his chance to make an NFL roster.

