Taylor erupts for 30 points as LSU blasts Georgia

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers looks on as his team takes on the Texas A&M Aggies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Courtesy: LSUsports.net

Baton Rouge, La.–

The LSU Tigers defeated the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 94-64 on Saturday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers finish the regular season with a record of 21-10, 12-6 in conference play.

LSU exploded offensively in the first half as they scored 49 points, shot 64% from the field, and 60% from three. The senior class led the way for the Tigers in their final game in the PMAC. The Tigers finished the game shooting 57% from the field and 52% from the three-point line. Marlon Taylor, in his final regular season game, scored a career high 30 points on 10-16 shooting. Skylar Mays also showed out in his final game as he dropped 19 points to go along with six rebounds. Mays was extremely efficient shooting from three, hitting three out of his five long range attempts. Javonte Smart did a little bit of everything for the Tigers as he scored 13 points, registered 10 assists, and grabbed seven rebounds. Trendon Watford scored in the double figures with 13 points. He also contributed on the boards as he recorded a team high 11 rebounds to record a double-double. Marshall Graves made the start in his final home game and scored five points including a make from long range.

Anthony Edwards was the bulldogs leading scorer, scoring 17 points. The Tigers held the freshman to 6-22 shooting from the field and 1-12 from downtown. Rayshaun Hammonds was the second Bulldog to score in double figure as he scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Tye Fagan added eight points and six rebounds off of the bench.

The Tigers will be back in action for the SEC Tournament which begins on Wednesday, March 11.