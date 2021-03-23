Tam Davis named LSU Football Director of Player Relations

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU expanded its commitment to comprehensive student-athlete education, well-being, and development with the promotion of Tam Davis to Director of Player Relations for the football program, the school announced on Tuesday.

Davis will help develop and implement support for LSU football players in a variety of areas, including educational programs related to social issues, personal development, success in the classroom and community, and preparation for life after football.

“This is a much-needed position for LSU Athletics, and Tam is a perfect fit,” LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward said. “We are committed to providing everything our student-athletes need to succeed in the classroom, in competition, and as members of the LSU community.

“I think the impact Tam can have on our student-athletes is unlimited. I’m excited to watch how her work in this role helps us accomplish our mission at LSU: developing both the player on the field and, most importantly, the person off the field.”

Davis, who previously served as coordinator of defensive operations for the LSU football team, becomes only the second woman in the Southeastern Conference to hold the title of Director of Player Relations.

“This is a great opportunity for Tam,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “She’s done a tremendous job as part of our administrative staff for many years and I know that she will do a fantastic job in her new role. Our most important job is to develop young men who represent our program in a first-class manner in all that they do, and Tam will be instrumental in this endeavor.

“Tam has a great understanding of the expectations of our program in all phases and I know she will do an outstanding job of helping our players reach their potential off the field when it comes to areas such as academics, community service, and personal and professional development.”

Davis will work with a variety of areas within the program to ensure the continued comprehensive education of football student-athletes off the field. Her responsibilities will include serving as the liaison for players on a daily basis with the campus community, the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes and the LSU Athletics administration. She will also organize community outreach opportunities for student-athletes and the coaching staff, while also assisting players’ transition from football to the workforce after graduation.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Davis said. “Everything we do here is geared towards providing the best opportunity for our student-athletes to have success on and off the field. This will allow me to have a bigger role in their development and to make sure that we are doing all that we can as a program to help them reach their goals at LSU, while also preparing them for life after football.”

Davis, a 2002 graduate from Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology, has served on the LSU staff for the last 15 years. She got her start with the Tigers as an intern in the LSU recruiting department under Sharon Lewis.

“This position allows our program to grow stronger with an emphasis on development and accountability off the field,” LSU General Manager Austin Thomas said. “Tam has the respect of our players, past and present, and has for many years played a key role in their development away from football.

“This position will allow her to be heavily involved in the LSU student-athlete experience and opportunities while they are in school at LSU with an understanding of what it takes to put themselves in the best position for success after college.”

