NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Delgado Dolphins are at home, but are likely the underdogs in this weekend’s South Central Regional at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium. The winner advances to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.

Eastern Oklahoma is 51-3 on the season. Crowder, Missouri is 50-10. Those two teams start the regional at Noon Friday. Delgado plays the final two games at 4 p.m. and at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Both visiting clubs feature LSU pitching signees. They are Nate Ackenhausen of Eastern Oklahoma and Jacob Misiorowski of Crowder.

Dolphins head coach Joe Scheuermann said his team has its work cut out for it.

If all three teams are 1-1 after Friday’s games, a coin flip will follow the late game. The winner of the flip automatically advances to Sunday’s championship game.

Stay with WGNO Sports for complete regional highlights and scores.