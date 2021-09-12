Take Five: Winston throws 5 TD passes, defense stuffs Pack as Saints rout Green Bay

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WGNO) — It could have not gone any better for the Saints in Jacksonville.

Displaced in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and playing their first game in the post Drew Brees era, New Orleans rode the passing of Jameis Winston and lock down defense for an unexpectedly easy win, 38-3 over the Green Bay Packers.

Winston, making his first start for New Orleans threw 5 touchdown passes.

Winston threw TD passes of 3 yards to Alvin Kamara, 1 yard and 8 yards to Juwan Johnson, 10 yards to Chris Hogan, and 55 yards to Deonte Harris. Winston threw only 20 times, completing 14 for 148 yards.

The Saints defense held Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to 15 of 28 passing for 133 yards with 2 interceptions, including the first of his career for rookie third round pick Paulson Adebo.

Green Bay was 1 of 10 on third down. They had the ball for only 25:27.

Green Bay had only 14 first downs, and 229 yards of offense.