Taiwan baseball league set to allow fans back in ballparks

In this Friday, April 24, 2020, photo, a staff member of Chinatrust Brothers sits on the stands during a game against Fubon Guardians with no audience at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Friday, April 24, 2020. Taiwan’s five-team Chinese Professional Baseball League is barring spectators over concerns of spreading the coronavirus in a crowded space. But Taiwan has relatively few cases of COVID-19, so the league decided it was safe to let in players, coaches, cheerleaders, costumed mascots, face mask-wearing batboys and the media. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Fans will be allowed to enter baseball stadiums for games in Taiwan for the first time this season as part of a gradual easing of restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The China Professional Baseball League says up to 1,000 fans will be permitted to enter ballparks from Friday after an agreement between the league and Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center.

Other baseball leagues remain suspended except in South Korea, where games started this week in empty stadiums.

The CPBL says almost a month has elapsed since the start of play on April 11 and the epidemic in Taiwan has eased.

The message from organizers is: “Welcome back fans!”