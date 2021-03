TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with D.J. Swearinger #36 after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Saints will not let safety Marcus Williams walk in unrestricted free agency. The club placed the franchise tag on Williams Tuesday afternoon.

The Saints announced the tag on social media.

Williams has 13 interceptions in four NFL seasons. He was a second round pick of the Saints in 2017.

The last time the Saints used the franchise tag was on Drew Brees in 2012. He later signed an extension.