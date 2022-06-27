METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — As a 14-year-old freshman, St. Martin’s Episcopal running back Harlem Berry ran for 2,036 yards and scored 27 rushing touchdowns in seven games.



At a camp at LSU, Berry ran a 4.38 hand-timed 40-yard dash.



He was clocked a four flat. However, no offer from the Tigers, yet.

“Not disappointed,” Berry told WGNO Sports on Monday. ” I would have liked it, that makes me work harder. They look pretty interested. I am not worried right now.”

According to St. Martin’s head coach Frank Gendusa, the future already looks bright for Berry.



“He is going to get bigger, and he’s going to get stronger, he’s just going to get better,” said Coach Gendusa. ” If he stays healthy, the sky’s the limit for him.”



Berry added 15 pounds – he’s up to 165 – he hopes another big season will help his dream schools, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, and Alabama will notice.



Berry already has offers from Texas A&M and Nebraska.

It’s not often that the best player on the team, is the most popular, but in Harlem Berry’s case that may actually be true.



Coach Gendusa said Berry is a perfect fit on the St. Martin’s campus.



“His freshman year they were made up of athletes, non-athletes, and they all enjoy being around each other,” he explained. “They have fun. I used to watch them play kickball, they used three oak trees for the bases. They just had fun laughing at each other.

“He’s just a nice young man.”



A young man who happens to be talented, fast and only 15 years young.