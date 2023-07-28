After completing one of the best seasons in college baseball history and collecting a host of national honors for the sport, Dylan Crews has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Corbett Award winner as the top overall athlete in the state. He is the ninth LSU baseball player to win the honor and the fifth position player to be recognized.

“[Winning the Corbett Award] means a lot,” Crews said. “Reading down the list of winners and seeing those legends – it’s a great feeling to be included with names like Burrow, Duplantis, Shaq. Just to be in the same conversation with those guys is a very good feeling.”

Crews’ list of accomplishments is extraordinary. He collected the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country, and the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award as the nation’s top college baseball hitter. A consensus All-American, he also became the first player in history to win the SEC Player of the Year honor in back-to-back seasons. He earned the SEC Male Athlete of the Year for all sports. The icing on the cake was leading LSU to its seventh College World Series championship – he is just the fourth player to win the Golden Spikes Award and the national title.

“When I first walked in the locker room in the fall, I knew we had a special group,” Crews said of his LSU squad. “But it didn’t hit me until about the first out in the ninth inning of the championship game that we could [win the championship].”

Crews led the SEC and ranked third nationally with a .426 batting average. He tallied 18 home runs, 16 doubles and 70 RBI, and he also led the nation in runs scored (100) and walks (71) and ranked second in the nation in on-base percentage (.567). He reached base safely in all 71 games this year for the Tigers.

“His consistency is next-level special,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He is the best player in college baseball. You can’t represent LSU Baseball any better than the way Dylan does.”

In the long line of hits, home runs, victories and awards, one moment epitomized Crews’ sensational season. In the ninth inning of the second game of the Super Regional against Kentucky – his final game at LSU’s storied Alex Box Stadium, Crews came to the plate with a three-run lead and two runners on base. A base hit in this situation would lock up LSU’s first College World Series trip since 2017. And Crews delivered. He lined a double to left field to drive in two runs and to electrify the 12,640 rabid Tiger fans watching their star center-fielder at home for the final time.

“Personally, my favorite moment of the season, and probably my career, was hitting that double in my final at bat at Alex Box Stadium,” he said. “It was perfect to finish my career at home like that.”

“That was one of the best moments in my coaching career,” Johnson said.