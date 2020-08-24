Surprise cut? Saints release Bradham

The Saints have released linebacker Nigel Bradham, signed as a free agent from Philadelphia.
Head coach Sean Payton confirmed Bradham’s release Monday, saying the club wanted to get a look at more young players.
The release would seem to indicate more of an expected contribution from linebacker Zack Baun, a third round pick from Wisconsin.
The Saints often put only two linebackers on the field, and play five defensive backs in a scheme preferred by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
Bradham is a nine year NFL veteran. He has played in 115 games.
Payton also said the Saints will practice Friday in the Superdome.