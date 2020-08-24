Surprise cut? Saints release Bradham

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 06: Nigel Bradham #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Saints have released linebacker Nigel Bradham, signed as a free agent from Philadelphia.

Head coach Sean Payton confirmed Bradham’s release Monday, saying the club wanted to get a look at more young players.

The release would seem to indicate more of an expected contribution from linebacker Zack Baun, a third round pick from Wisconsin.

The Saints often put only two linebackers on the field, and play five defensive backs in a scheme preferred by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Bradham is a nine year NFL veteran. He has played in 115 games.

Payton also said the Saints will practice Friday in the Superdome.