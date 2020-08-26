Support Tulane Athletics with a Fan Cutout in Yulman Stadium

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University athletics invites all Green Wave fans from both near and far to support the Olive and Blue virtually inside Yulman Stadium for the 2020 season.

As the Green Wave football team prepares for another exciting campaign Uptown, Tulane Athletics is offering fans the opportunity to have a personalized cutout displayed in the stands at Yulman Stadium this fall.

Each personalized cutout will be placed in the west side stands, the sideline featured on television broadcasts. Fans can CLICK HERE to secure a personalized cutout today and choose from two location options.

All proceeds support Tulane Athletics.

Tulane football opens the home portion of its 2020 season on Sept. 19 against Navy. The game also will serve as the Green Wave American Athletic Conference opener.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}