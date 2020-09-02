Super Bowl chase without Kamara never added up

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half of game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLInk Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

How does trading Alvin Kamara help you win a Super Bowl, this year?

It doesn’t. That’s why reports of the Saints being open to trading Kamara didn’t seem to make much sense.

Let’s see. You want to win the Super Bowl, in possibly Drew Brees’ final season, and you trade his second best weapon? Hardly.

The Saints need Kamara to win a championship, and he needs to get a contract done before the Saints take the field next Sunday against Tampa Bay.

A contract extension, with millions of guaranteed dollars, protects Kamara financially from a possible serious injury. And, the Saints get their guy locked up for potentially four more years.

A contract extension means the Saints get the best years of Kamara’s career, and he gets paid and has a chance to win a Super Bowl.

Kamara would be a very difficult player to replace. In 2018, when healthy, Alvin Kamara accounted for 18 touchdowns from scrimmage.

The Saints and Kamara are the perfect football match. And, it will likely continue.