Sunset: Putrid second quarter sends Pels to defeat at Phoenix

The Pelicans forgot to play the second quarter, and it cost them at Phoenix.

New Orleans was outscored 35-15 in the quarter, and trailed by 22 at halftime. The Pelicans never recovered falling to the Suns, 111-86 Tuesday night.

Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 20 points, but only 2 rebounds in 28:49 of work. The Pelicans starters rested in the late stages of the blowout. The Pelicans trailed 100-61 at the end of the third quarter.

Rookie first round pick Kyra Lewis, Jr. played 9 minutes, 38 seconds. He had four points on two of seven shooting.

New Orleans made only 3 of 24 three point attempts.

The Pelicans fell to 2-2 on the season.

New Orleans plays at Oklahoma City Thursday night.