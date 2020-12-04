Sunday’s WBB game between Tulane and Southeastern cancelled

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the first half of their 72-game regular season schedule for the 2020-2021 campaign, presented by SeatGeek. The Pelicans will begin the year on a two-game road trip, opening the season against the Toronto Raptors on December 23 in Tampa Bay, Florida, followed by a Christmas Day matinee against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. New Orleans will host its home opener at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, December 27 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans will be featured on national television 19 times during the first half of the season, starting with the Christmas Day game at Miami on ESPN. In addition to the Christmas Day game, ESPN is scheduled to broadcast New Orleans’ matchups vs. Charlotte (Jan. 8), at the Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 13) and the Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 15), vs. Milwaukee (Jan. 29), vs. Phoenix (Feb. 3) and at Dallas (Feb. 12). TNT is scheduled to broadcast six Pelicans games beginning with Dec. 29 at Phoenix and followed by contests at Utah (Jan. 21), vs. Houston (Feb. 9), at Memphis (Feb. 16), at Milwaukee (Feb. 25) and vs. Miami (Mar. 4). NBA TV is scheduled to air five Pelicans games beginning with New Orleans’ matchup vs. Toronto (Jan. 2) and followed by games at Dallas (Jan. 11), at Utah (Jan. 19), at San Antonio (Feb. 27) and vs. Utah (Mar. 1). ABC will broadcast one Pelicans game when the team hosts the Boston Celtics in a Sunday matinee on Feb. 21.