LAS VEGAS (WGNO) — Although the New Orleans Saints may not be in the Super Bowl, there is still one match-up left for the players in the Who Dat Nation — the 2022 Pro Bowl!

Live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, 2022 Pro Bowl airs this Sunday, February 6 at 2:00 PM right here on WGNO. Before the game, be sure to also check out the Postseason NFL Countdown starting at 12 p.m.!

New Orleans Saints selected for this year’s Pro Bowl are:

Defensive End Cam Jordan in his 7th Pro Bowl

in his 7th Pro Bowl Running Back Alvin Kamara in his 5th Pro Bowl

in his 5th Pro Bowl Cornerback Marshon Lattimore in his 4th Pro Bowl

in his 4th Pro Bowl Special Teams Player J.T. Gray in his 1st Pro Bowl

Check out the full roster HERE!

WGNO Sunday News at 5 PM immediately follows the Pro Bowl coverage — New Orleans’ Very Own!