CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against John Jenkins #90 of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints will host the Chicago Bears Sunday at 3:40 pm as part of the NFL’s Super Wildcard weekend.

The second seeded Saints, 12-4, defeated the 7th seeded Bears, 26-23, November 1st in Chicago.